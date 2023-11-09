Two robbers responsible for 54 theft cases arrested by Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two notorious criminals, who were allegedly involved in a series of armed robberies in Delhi and across the national capital region, were arrested by the Delhi police, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Faheem, 24 years of age, resident of Seelampur and Khalid aka Izhar, 30 years of age, a resident of Brahampuri, were previously found involved in over 54 cases.

The officer said that the duo were wanted in connection to several sensational robberies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the infamous Karawal Nagar jewellery shop robbery.

According to the police, a case under sections 397 and 34 Indian Penal Code was registered on October 15 at MS Park police station wherein the complainant, Haneef Khan, who runs a mobile store, stated that two unknown people came into his shop and looted cash and 20 mobile phones at gunpoint before they escaped on a bike.

During the investigation, a police team obtained footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and analysed it. “The CCTV footage showed that the criminals came out of the said shop wearing helmets and after committing the crime, fled on a light brown Yamaha MT-15 bike.

The team was successful in obtaining the registration number of the bike used in the crime with the help of the footage, but the same bike was allegedly robbed from the south district,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena.

Acting on a tip-off on November 5, the accused Faheem and Khalid were apprehended. During inter rogation, Faheem and Khalid disclosed their involvement in 10 cases, including Karawal Nagar jewellery shop robbery, registered in UP and Delhi recently.

“During the robbery of the mobile store, when the two robbed mobile phones of the complainant, the clothes they had worn were recovered from their room in Ashok Vihar, Ghaziabad. They also disclosed that they had sold 18 mobile phones out of the 20 and purchased a new bike with the proceeds of the crime. Raids are being conducted to recover remaining loot,” the DCP said.

