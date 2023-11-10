Home Cities Delhi

Accused's marriage with complainant does not entail quashing of FIR under POCSO: HC

The FIR was filed in 2020, following the victim's complaint that the accused engaged in sexual intercourse with her multiple times when she was 16, resulting in pregnancy.

By Express News Service

DELHI: The Delhi High Court refused to quash an FIR for the offence of rape registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), after observing that the accused man's marriage with the complainant woman in the case does not entail such a quashing.

The high court was also apprised that the complainant and the accused got married and have a baby.

“The mere fact that the respondent no. 2 got married with the petitioner subsequently does not entail quashing of the FIR. The present FIR pertains to offences punishable under section 376 IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act which are serious in nature," Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain noted in the order, observing the seriousness of the offence of rape (IPC 376) under POCSO.

“It has been constantly observed by the Supreme Court in various judgments as detailed hereinabove that the offence punishable under section 376 IPC cannot be compounded and the FIR pertaining to the offence punishable under section 376 IPC cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between the parties,” it added.

The FIR was filed in 2020, following the victim's complaint that the accused engaged in sexual intercourse with her multiple times when she was 16, resulting in pregnancy. While the complainant settled disputes with the accused and married him, the court said that the FIR and related proceedings, including judicial ones, cannot be quashed considering the gravity of the allegations.

