Home Cities Delhi

Air quality turns hazardous across few areas in Delhi; 'artificial rain' proposal before Supreme Court

The proposal has been submitted to the Supreme Court, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had shared this on Wednesday.

Published: 10th November 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

A train runs amid low visibility due to smog in Gurugram on Thursday | pti

A train runs amid low visibility due to smog in Gurugram on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In few places in the capital like the PUSA road, air quality touched the ‘hazardous’ mark on Thursday while it came down to ‘unhealthy’ at places including RK Puram and Aurobindo Marg.

However, overall air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 6 am on Thursday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was recorded at 398 after crossing 400 (severe category) over the past few days. Currently, Stage IV of the GRAP has been implemented in the capital after the city’s air quality plummeted to the ‘severe plus’ category.

To bring relief from severe air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to attempt artificial rain. The proposal has been submitted to the Supreme Court, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had shared this on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Foul air: Delhi ministers to work on the ground following 'inaction,' 'negligence' on the part of bureaucrats

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Thursday alleged the AAP government’s “criminal failure” to provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab has “turned Delhi into a gas chamber”.“This country is yet to see a bigger liar than Arvind Kejriwal. 93 percent of farm fire events have happened in Punjab,” Yadav posted on X.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new delhi Air Quality hazardous AQI Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp