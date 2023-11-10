Air quality turns hazardous across few areas in Delhi; 'artificial rain' proposal before Supreme Court

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In few places in the capital like the PUSA road, air quality touched the ‘hazardous’ mark on Thursday while it came down to ‘unhealthy’ at places including RK Puram and Aurobindo Marg.

However, overall air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 6 am on Thursday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was recorded at 398 after crossing 400 (severe category) over the past few days. Currently, Stage IV of the GRAP has been implemented in the capital after the city’s air quality plummeted to the ‘severe plus’ category.

To bring relief from severe air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to attempt artificial rain. The proposal has been submitted to the Supreme Court, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had shared this on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Foul air: Delhi ministers to work on the ground following 'inaction,' 'negligence' on the part of bureaucrats

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Thursday alleged the AAP government’s “criminal failure” to provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab has “turned Delhi into a gas chamber”.“This country is yet to see a bigger liar than Arvind Kejriwal. 93 percent of farm fire events have happened in Punjab,” Yadav posted on X.

