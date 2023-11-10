Home Cities Delhi

Couple found dead in Delhi hotel room: Man strangled  lover, hung self later, says autopsy report

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The autopsy report of the couple which was found dead in a hotel room in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area revealed that the man had first murdered the woman and later hanged self in the same room, an official said on Thursday.

“During the post-mortem examination, doctors found that the cause of the death of the woman (Ayesha) was ligature strangulation. The cause of death of the man (Sohrab) was suicidal hanging,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Based on the post-mortem report the police have registered a case of murder in this regard. The bodies of Sohrab, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Ayesha, 27, a resident of Loni were found in the OYO hotel room on October 27.

Notably, Ayesha was a married woman having two kids aged 9 and 4 years. The deceased Ayesha’s husband named Mohd Gulfam sells gym protein supplements.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received regarding two dead bodies inside a room in OYO Hotel located near Maujour Metro Station after which the police reached the spot. “It was found that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in the OYO Hotel at 1:02 pm and had booked the room for 4 hours. When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 07:45 pm. There was no response so they called the Beat Constable,” the officer told this newspaper.

When the room was opened in the presence of the police, Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope and Ayesha was found lying dead on the bed.

