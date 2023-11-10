Court grants bail to Punia in criminal defamation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Thursday granted bail to wrestler Bajrang Punia in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya who alleged that Punia’s statement, during protests against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ‘tarnished’ his image.

During the protest, Punia had said that Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he himself was facing rape charges. Dahiya had moved the court, which summoned Punia in relation to the alleged defamation.

“Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5,” advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, representing Dahiya, told the media after the proceedings.

Dahiya contended in the court that he has been acquitted from the rape case and Punia’s comments tarnished his name.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had led a protest against the WFI chief, alleging that he had sexually exploited several women wrestlers. Singh, now facing a court case in the matter, denied all the charges.

