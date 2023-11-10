Delhi: 28-year-old Mohd. Azad killed, his brothers injured in an attack by gang over 'sudden provocation on touching shoulders' 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was killed while his two brothers were injured after they were attacked by four persons over sudden provocation on touching of shoulders in southeast Delhi, an officer said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohd. Azad (28), while injured were identified as Mohd Irshad (25), and Mohd Saddab (24), all residents of Govindpuri.

The officers said that they have arrested Shivam alias Kunal, Sunny aka Laalu, Saurabh alias Koki and Mohd. Junaid in connection with the murder.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Kalkaji police station at 10 pm on Wednesday in which the caller reported a stabbing incident involving three individuals at Machhli Market, DDA Flats Kalkaji after which the police reached the spot but found that the victims had already been taken to a hospital.

“One of the victims, Azad, was declared dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while another victim, Mohd. Irshad, was receiving treatment for stab and lacerated injuries. The third injured individual, Mohd. Sadab, received first aid and was discharged from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital,” DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The place where the scuffle took place was thoroughly examined by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police.

The cops reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses to piece together the sequence of events “It was discovered that on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., a scuffle occurred between Shivam and the three victims near Junaid’s meat shop in Govindpuri. The victims assaulted Shivam, and he retaliated by striking Saddab in the chin,” the DCP said.

