Delhi Congress slams BJP, AAP governments, says people in misery over pollution

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Congress workers took out a peaceful march to the BJP and AAP offices on Rouse Avenue on Thursday, to protest alleging failure of the BJP and AAP governments in controlling the severe air pollution, which has made the city a gas chamber, choking people and causing life-threatening respiratory illness to them.

The Congress protesters, in a symbolic gesture, also presented patients affected by the air pollution on stretchers and in an ambulance.

Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said that while the AAP-government ministers and MLAs were busy planning how to run the government from jail in the event of the arrest of the CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, former Delhi ministers of the Congress government and party workers, concerned about the severe air pollution, which has made the national Capital a virtual gas chamber, participated in the silent protest march to wake up the sleeping BJP and AAP governments about the life-threatening air pollution. He said that it was shocking that while the people of Delhi were gasping for breath, the BJP ministers and AAP leaders had kept themselves busy in campaigns in states going to elections.

Lovely said that Delhi Congress had cancelled all its public programmes until after Deepawali due to pollution, as the party did not want to cause inconvenience to the public. He said that today’s peaceful march was to highlight the hardships of Delhiites, about which BJP and AAP cared little about. He said that Congress was also carrying out public awareness campaigns against cracker-bursting during Deepawali to spread awareness among the people about the dangers air pollution.

