DJB joins Centre’s drive on water conservation

Residents in Harkesh Nagar fill buckets and drums with water from a Delhi Jal Board tanker

Residents in Harkesh Nagar fill buckets and drums with water from a Delhi Jal Board tanker (Photo | Somrita Ghosh)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the aim of making women aware about water conservation and increasing women’s participation in the domain, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) participated in the campaign “Jal Diwali” launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation programme.

Under the campaign, the members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) visited the water treatment plants of DJB.The campaign theme “Water for Women, Women for Water”, highlights the need for increasing women’s participation in water conservation.

Members of women-led SHGs associated withDJB’s partner NGOs, namely, Social Network India, Ganga Devi Educational Institute, Rural Education and Welfare Society and Hariyali Center for Rural Development were taken on a tour of Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Bhagirathi and Okhla water treatment plants. The campaign highlighted the processes involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households.

