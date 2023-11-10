Ensure redevelopment of Chandni Chowk continues: Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has told the city government and the civic authorities to ensure that the redevelopment and beautification works carried out at Chandni Chowk, aimed towards restoration of the heritage marketplace, are continued and maintained.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made the remark while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) in relation to the delay of various projects related to redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

The court said that the traders associations also owe some social responsibility as the development of the area is aimed at their welfare too. “The entire re-development is for the betterment of the traders of the localities and therefore the traders shall also be free to devise a formula for managing the boom barriers by employing their own people in consultation with the Delhi Police. It is expected that the traders associations will take up the responsibility and come forward to assist the authorities in this endeavour”, the court said. “However, the state government is requested to ensure that the redevelopment work which has been carried out are continued and maintained,” said the bench.

As per the petitioners, CCTV cameras have not been installed in the area, whereas various status reports claim that CCTV cameras are already installed and functioning. There was also a dispute regarding boom barriers installed at the entrance of the Chandni Chowk. It was also apprised to the court that adequate staff was deployed at the Red Fort Chowk to facilitate the pedestrians and to stop the entry of motor vehicles in the area. The high court recorded the statement of the government counsel that it was the duty of the government, the MCD and other authorities to ensure that the re-development and beautification of Chandni Chowk.

