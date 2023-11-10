Feats by intellectually-disabled athletes forgotten: Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Appreciating the incredible accomplishments of the athletes that represented India in the Special Olympics World Games, the Delhi High Court noted that the accomplishments of athletes with intellectual disabilities and the dedication of bodies like Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) are “sadly, often forgotten.”

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula also noted that in the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin this year, the Indian contingent finished their campaign with 200 medals, which included 77 gold, 71 silver and 52 bronze medals.

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against alleged irregularities in the functioning of SOB, National Sports Federation, under the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs which is responsible to select and provide appropriate training to athletes with intellectual disabilities for representation in Special Olympic World Games.

“It is needless to mention SOB must continue to ensure strict compliance with the NSDC for all upcoming elections of office-bearers at national and state level and for the selection of athletes and national coaches for the upcoming Special Olympic World Games, 2025,” the bench said.The petitioner also alleged irregularities and favouritism in selection of sportspersons for Special Olympics World Games and in the appointment of office-bearers of SOB.

On the issue of appointment of national coaches, SOB has submitted a list of coaches selected for various sports for the 16th Special Olympic World Games held in Berlin from the 17th - 25th of June, 2023. SOB submitted that all the coaches were appointed by the selection committee constituted in accordance with the guidelines.

“In light of the positive developments that have taken place during the pendency of these proceedings, this court is of the opinion that the issues raised by the petitioner have been substantively resolved by SOB,” the court noted.

Alleged irregularities in functioning, selections

The plea alleged irregularities in the functioning of SOB, National Sports Federation, under the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs, responsible to select and provide appropriate training to athletes with intellectual disabilities. The plea also alleged irregularities and favouritism in selection of athletes and in the appointment of office-bearers of SOB.

