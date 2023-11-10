Mayor takes stock of pollution control efforts at Jahangirpuri

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to tackle the rising air pollution levels in Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday inspected the Jahangirpuri pollution hotspot and reprimanded the officials for negligence in pollution control.

Visiting the spot, the mayor took stock of the deployment of anti-pollution measures, including the use of water sprinkling machines to control dust in the affected areas.

Expressing concern over the pollution situation, Oberoi said, “The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on war footing to control pollution. Teams are making continuous efforts to stop activities like burning of garbage, illegal dumping of debris, dust pollution at construction and demolition sites and roads.”

In additon, with the aim to promote eco-friendly festival activities this Diwali, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a campaign, “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.The campaign invites citizens to the “Clean and Green Diwali” pledge initiative, starting from November 6. Participants are encouraged to share new and unique ideas.

