Home Cities Delhi

Mayor takes stock of pollution control efforts at Jahangirpuri

Visiting the spot, the mayor took stock of the deployment of anti-pollution measures, including the use of water sprinkling machines to control dust in the affected areas.

Published: 10th November 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. ( Photo | Express)

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. ( Photo | Express)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to tackle the rising air pollution levels in Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday inspected the Jahangirpuri pollution hotspot and reprimanded the officials for negligence in pollution control.

Visiting the spot, the mayor took stock of the deployment of anti-pollution measures, including the use of water sprinkling machines to control dust in the affected areas.

Expressing concern over the pollution situation, Oberoi said, “The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on war footing to control pollution. Teams are making continuous efforts to stop activities like burning of garbage, illegal dumping of debris, dust pollution at construction and demolition sites and roads.”

In additon, with the aim to promote eco-friendly festival activities this Diwali, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a campaign, “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.The campaign invites citizens to the “Clean and Green Diwali” pledge initiative, starting from November 6. Participants are encouraged to share new and unique ideas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayor Shelly Oberoi Jahangirpuri pollution Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp