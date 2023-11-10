Pitting for pole!

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

MERCEDES-BENZ, THE EPITOME of luxury and performance motoring, has raised the bar again with the launch of its latest offerings in India, namely the GLE LWB facelift and the AMG C 43.

Mercedes GLE LWB

Elegance meets power

Mercedes-Benz has meticulously crafted the GLE LWB with subtle yet impactful changes, enhancing its exterior allure. The updated grille design, new headlights, revised detailing, and fresh alloy wheel design exude sophistication. The interior, although familiar, boasts slight material and colour scheme modifications, along with a new threespoke steering wheel. What truly steals the show is the introduction of the secondgeneration MBUX i n f o t a i nme n t system, elevating the driving experience.

The GLE lineup

GLE 300d: Powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 269 HP and 550 Nm, this variant accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and has a top speed of 230 km/h.

GLE 450: Featuring a 3-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine producing 381 HP and 500 Nm, this variant accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h.

GLE 450d: Equipped with a 3-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine generating 367 HP and 750 Nm, it sprints from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes AMG C43: Powered by a groundbreaking 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, turbocharged with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, the AMG C43 produces a staggering 408 HP at 6,750 RPM and 500 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. Paired with a 9-speed AMG automatic transmission, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in a mere 4.6 seconds.

The car is equipped with rear-wheel steering, adaptive dampers and five drive modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual).The Mercedes C43 AMG is a true embodiment of sportiness. It has the signature Panamericana grille, aggressive bumpers, AMG-spec alloy wheels, and a revised diffuser and exhaust setup.

Inside, the AMG-specific cues continue with sport seats and an AMG-specific steering wheel. The 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display have been upgraded with racier graphics to provide an immersive experience to the occupants.

Prices: GLE 300d – Rs 96.40 lakh GLE 450 – Rs 1.10 crore GLE 450d – Rs 1.15 crore C43 AMG – Rs 98 lakh

