AAP leader Sanjay Singh in judicial custody till Nov 24

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till November 24 in relation to an ED-registered money laundering probe allegedly linking to a corruption case of the now-scrapped excise policy of the national capital.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as an MP.The court was informed that a production warrant against him had been received from a court in Amritsar, in a case related there. Accordingly, the court directed the authorities to produce him there.

As per the Federal agency, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.It said that Singh has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora – a star witness who was made accused earlier by CBI and ED and later turned approver – since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.

Singh’s associates – Vivek Tyagi, and Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra also have a close relationship with Dinesh Arora, the document says. Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 crore in the liquor scam on two occasions, remand note stated.Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed his bail plea saying, the plea is “premature” and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter.

In the previous hearing before the special court, appearing for Singh, Senior Advocate Rebecca John had argued that the ED had no ground for seeking extension of Singh’s custody in the case which was based on “shifting statements” of co-accused Amit Arora, terming the ED charges as “fanciful allegations.”

Meanwhile, the judge allowed co-accused and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody, to visit his ailing wife on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm under security. The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy.

Court allows Sisodia to visit ailing wife

Meanwhile, the judge allowed co-accused and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody, to visit his ailing wife on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm under security. The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.

