Air quality improves to ‘moderate’ after overnight rain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After witnessing hazardous air quality for the past ten days, the national capital received a spell of rain and strong winds late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Rains brought a sudden change in weather on Friday, significantly reducing the pollution levels and bringing down the temperature as well.

The showers in the national capital came amid the city government’s ongoing efforts to implement the idea of ‘artificial rain’ to curtail the pollution situation in the city by November 20. The AQI came down to lower than 300, which had previously reached up to 450 according to the environment minister Gopal Rai. Meanwhile the temperature was recorded to be 19 degrees at 6 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) at several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded an AQI less than 100 this morning against 400+ at night.The weather department stated that Delhi finally broke its dry spell. After a prolonged Hiatus from October 16-17, 2023, the capital witnessed the early morning showers. Safdarjung recorded 6 mm of rain while the airport observatory got 3 mm of rain on Friday.

On weather in Delhi-NCR in the upcoming few days, IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy stated, “We were expecting only clouds over Delhi. The weather turned out to be more intense... The Western Disturbance continues to remain along the 70 degrees east and 28 degrees north with induced cyclonic circulations at the lower level... We are expecting widespread rainfall over the western Himalayan region... We are expecting rains in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh... We expect clear skies from tomorrow and cold winds will start in the plains of North Western India due to snowfall in the hilly areas... The temperature may fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius for the next 4 to 5 days...”

