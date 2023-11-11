Delhi govt issues guidelines for this year’s Excellence in Education Awards

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has issued guidelines for the excellence in education awards 2023. As per the guidelines issued by the education department, the pro forma for Excellence in Education Award 2023 for schools is to be filled online on the official website of Directorate of Education. Top schools will vie for the CM’s trophy, education minister’s trophies, zonal best schools, best government aided schools as well as for best unaided recognised private schools.

The Heads of Schools, applying online for Excellence in Education Awards-2023 under various categories, shall attach and upload the evidence online at the end of each point of the Entry Form. (The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material/evidences such as attested copy of CBSE Gazette for classes X and XII, attested copy of annual result for classes VII, VIII, IX and XI, certificate of participation in co-curricular activities, copy of relevant pages of service book, inspection reports with ATRS, expenditure reports, documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits or photographs, etc for verification of the information given).

The notification stated, “No correction will be allowed after online submission of pro forma. If there is any query, the applicant must get his/her query duly clarified before submitting the information in the pro forma. Please contact the Award Branch (Email ID- ddewelfare@gmail.com & Mobile No. 7590998074). In order to avoid the last minute rush, the applicant schools may get their queries clarified, well in advance.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has issued guidelines for the excellence in education awards 2023. As per the guidelines issued by the education department, the pro forma for Excellence in Education Award 2023 for schools is to be filled online on the official website of Directorate of Education. Top schools will vie for the CM’s trophy, education minister’s trophies, zonal best schools, best government aided schools as well as for best unaided recognised private schools. The Heads of Schools, applying online for Excellence in Education Awards-2023 under various categories, shall attach and upload the evidence online at the end of each point of the Entry Form. (The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material/evidences such as attested copy of CBSE Gazette for classes X and XII, attested copy of annual result for classes VII, VIII, IX and XI, certificate of participation in co-curricular activities, copy of relevant pages of service book, inspection reports with ATRS, expenditure reports, documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits or photographs, etc for verification of the information given). The notification stated, “No correction will be allowed after online submission of pro forma. If there is any query, the applicant must get his/her query duly clarified before submitting the information in the pro forma. Please contact the Award Branch (Email ID- ddewelfare@gmail.com & Mobile No. 7590998074). In order to avoid the last minute rush, the applicant schools may get their queries clarified, well in advance.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp