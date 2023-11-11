Home Cities Delhi

Former Delhi Dy CM Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Published: 11th November 2023 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence here from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm. Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

In June too he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Tihar Jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp