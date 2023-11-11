Four more charge-sheeted by NIA in terror-gangster network case

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a second supplementary chargesheet in the gangster-terror network case associated with Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Criminal gang, an official said here.

The probe agency, in its latest chargesheet has named four more people – Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu and Vikas Singh – all charged under stringent UAPA and for conspiring to unleash a wave of terror in the country.

On March 24 this year, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9, against three additional individuals. Today’s action takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

The official said that accused Darmanjot Singh is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit BKI, and the Bishnoi syndicate.

“Operating from the US, Darmanjot Singh has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs or heroin from across the border – originating in Pakistan for consumption in India,” the official said.

According to the NIA, the second accused Parveen Wadhwa is one of the associates of the Bishnoi terror syndicate and was a linchpin in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang. “Investigations indicate that he was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different jails,” the official said.

In the NIA investigation, the accused Yudhvir Singh has figured as the chief arms procurer of the Lawrence terror Syndicate. “Yudhvir’s role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries,” they said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Singh is another associate of the notorious Bishnoi gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror and criminal operations

Key links between Canada-India operatives

The official said that accused Darman Singh is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit BKI, and the Bishnoi terror and crime syndicate. The NIA, in its latest chargesheet has named four more people including Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon

