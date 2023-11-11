‘Gear up to meet Health Crisis’

Kavita bajeli datt By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With air pollution posing a serious health challenge, the Centre has asked Delhi and surrounding states to make necessary healthcare preparations to deal with any rush of patients triggered by the poor air quality that may worsen in the upcoming festive season. The Union health ministry also issued an updated advisory to all states on air pollution, asking them to expand the network of sentinel hospitals for air pollution related illnesses surveillance.

It also advised to increase public awareness on activities that could prevent further deterioration of air quality such as curbing stubble and waste burning, avoiding firecrackers during festivals and use of public transport.

It also recommended that states consider city and district-level plans for schoolchildren and households. “School health authorities, principals, teachers and parents have been asked to develop mechanisms in order to create awareness and motivation on adopting better practices among students to mitigate air pollution,” said the updated advisory.

In a letter to the health departments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan this week, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said air pollution not only accounts for acute illnesses but also precipitates exacerbation of chronic illnesses of respiratory, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems.

“The consequences are grave for vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, old people, those with pre-existing illnesses, and those exposed due to their occupations such as those involved in traffic policing and municipality work, etc.,” he said.

The states were requested to issue advisories to hospitals in regard to making necessary patient care preparations anticipating an increased attendance in emergencies, outdoor and indoor patient departments of medicine and pediatry.

“This would require increased allocation of beds, and stock updates on medicines and equipment related to case management,” the letter said. Vulnerable people should seek medical help if they develop worsening of their illness or symptoms due to poor air.

