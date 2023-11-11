India International Trade Fair tickets at 55 metro stations from Nov 14 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will go on sale at select stations of the Delhi Metro from next week. The tickets can be bought on ‘business days’ (November 14-18) from November 14 and for ‘general public days’ (November 19-27) from November 19.The tickets will be available at 55 stations.

Sale of entry tickets from Metro stations may be closed earlier also as and when instructions are received from India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), the organising authority for the IITF. IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court Metro station, which is nearest station to the IITF venue. This is to prevent overcrowding and ensuring seamless passenger movement during trade fair period.

For the business days (November 14-18), ticket for the adults will cost Rs 500 while for children; the cost will be between Rs 150-200. For general public visitor days starting November 20 to November 27, the ticket for the adult on the weekdays will cost Rs 80 while for the children it will cost Rs 40 and on the weekends, the ticket for the adult will cost Rs 150 and for children it will be Rs 60.

To facilitate the visiting passengers during the Trade Fair, additional ticket counters, guards, officers & staff will be specially deployed at Supreme Court Metro station and some other major stations too, if required.

