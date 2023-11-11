Home Cities Delhi

Marriage with victim does not quash POCSO FIR: Delhi High Court

Published: 11th November 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Friday, refused to quash an FIR for the offence of rape registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, observing that the accused getting married with the complainant does not entail quashing of the FIR.The high court was apprised that the complainant and the accused have a baby out of their marriage.

“The mere fact that respondent no. 2 (accused) got married with the petitioner subsequently does not entail quashing of FIR. The present FIR pertains to offences punishable under section 376 IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act which are serious in nature,” Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain noted in the order.

The court also observed that the seriousness of the offence of rape (IPC 376) under the provisions of the POCSO Act cannot be overlooked.“It has been constantly observed by the Supreme Court in various judgments, that the offence punishable under section 376 IPC cannot be compounded and FIR pertaining to the offence punishable under section 376 IPC cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between the parties,” the court said.

The court cited Supreme Court judgements, highlighting that offences under Section 376 IPC cannot be compounded, and FIRs for such offenses cannot be quashed based on settlements between the parties.

The FIR in question was filed in 2020, following a complaint  from the victim that alleged that the accused had engaged in sexual intercourse with her multiple times when she was 16 years of age, which resulted in her pregnancy.

While the complainant settled the dispute with the accused and married him, the court said the FIR and related proceedings, including judicial, cannot be quashed considering the gravity of the allegations.

