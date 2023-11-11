Zero FIR under POCSO Act after alleged sexual assault on minor 

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a complaint from a 15-year-old girl in a case related to POCSO, Delhi Police (South-East) at Sarita Vihar registered a Zero FIR on Friday against a 21-year-old boy from UP for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor repeatedly and impregnating her.

The victim in her complaint stated that on February 9 she was forcibly married off to a 21-year-old boy in UP. After the marriage, the victim alleged that the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted and impregnated her.

Speaking to this newspaper, the victim alleged that the accused physically assaulted her and did not allow her to continue further studies. The victim demanded that the accused should be arrested and she should be provided accommodation in a shelter home.

The Zero FIR copy reads that apart from the POCSO Act, Section 376/323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also been added to the complaint and the same is being sent to the UP Police for further necessary action.

Commenting on the improper implementation of the Prohibition of child marriage act, Nirmal Gorana Agni, convenor of the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour said that the case should not be transferred to UP Police and should be investigated in Delhi as it will be unsafe for the victim to pursue the case in UP.

