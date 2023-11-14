Auto driver stabbed to death in Delhi, woman, daughter shot at in another incident 

Ojasvi Gupta By

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old man was arrested for stabbing an auto driver to death in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on Monday, police said. The victim, identified as Arif, 35 years of age, was admitted to a hospital where he died from multiple injuries.

During the inquiry, it was reported by Arif’s brother, Shakir Sattar, that he was stabbed multiple times at Allah Colony. A case of murder has been filed against the assailant Manoj who has currently been admitted to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries incurred during the incident. The intent behind the crime is still being probed.

Woman, daughter shot at A woman and her daughter have been shot at and injured near Khera Kalan here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday around 4.10 pm and an FIR has been registered, they said.

“A PCR call was received on Sunday that two women were shot at near Khera Kalan of Budhpur Alipur area. Soon after the call, a police team was dispatched. Police found two women with gunshot wounds in their arms and legs. They were taken to a hospital for treatment,” an officer said.

The condition of the victims, Pinki, 22 years old, and her mother, Rakesh Devi, 45 years old, is stable, the police said. The officer said the motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained by the police. The FIR has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act at the Alipur police station, the officer said.

