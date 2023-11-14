Big South Asian presence at Grammy nominations

Diksha Sinha By

The ineffable commingling of ideas, emotions, and narratives in songs is apparent throughout the nominations for the 2024 Grammys. The Grammy Awards are one of the most prestigious music awards in the world, and a nomination is a significant honour for any artist—and this time, many South Asians are on the list.

Indian tabla legend Zakir Hussain’s As We Speak, has also earned nominations for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. It is a work in collaboration with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, banjo great Béla Fleck and double bass virtuoso bassist virtuoso Edgar Meyer. The album not only showcases the group’s breathtaking abilities as instrumentalists but underscores the wide range of influences at their command. The quartet glides easily between the cerebral complexity of Indian rhythm and the gut-level groove of a funky bass line, sounding equally at home with the rigours of raga.

The song ‘Abundance in Millets’, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sung by Falguni Shah and her husband Gaurav Shah, has been nominated in the best global music performance category. The song features a speech by PM Modi. The album was created to raise awareness of millets in minimizing world hunger. In 2022, Falguni won the Grammy Award for Best Children’s Music Album for A Colorful World. A singer, songwriter, and also the 1st South Asian woman to win a Grammy, her ‘sound’ is modern with a formidable Indian classically-trained vocal talent.

Another album, Love in Exile, has been nominated in the best alternative jazz album category. The album by Arooj Aftab of Pakistan is a collaborative effort of Aftab with fellow musicians Vijay Iyer, an Indian-American and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily of Pakistani origin. The album name points towards the similarities of feelings of people in any cultural diaspora. The group has improvised songs that are free of traditional structure, tempo, or genre.

Jazz-fusion stalwarts Shakti, who made their return with a tour and new album, This Moment, are nominated for the Best Global Music Album category. The album comprises eight new compositions and performances created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth) and Zakir Hussain (tabla), vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V. Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

This Moment represents 50 years of working and playing together beginning in 1973. Half a century after their informal conversations and jam sessions brought the band to life, their music continues to evolve. Featuring McLaughlin on guitar, Hussain on tabla, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Shakti’s creation is defined by their dazzling passages, improvisations, and the remarkable ability to bridge a vast array of global traditions.

Omar Akram has created innumerable musical memories. His latest collection, Moments Of Beauty, is driven by and animated with a spirit of loving reflection and contemplation that taps into personal memories but also feels deeply universal. Moments...was nominated for the best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. Moments Of Beauty is an album that is believed to have led him to reflect upon his mortality and the preciousness of each moment of life.

Akram is an Afghan-American producer, composer, and pianist. In 2013, he became the first Afghan-American to win a Grammy for the best New Age Album for his fourth studio album, Echoes of Love. He is also an inspirational writer who contributes to The Huffington Post.

The 2024 Grammys will air live on Sunday, Feb. 4, on CBS and Paramount+ and the award is set to be held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com. Be ready to witness or tune in for one of the world’s biggest musical nights!

