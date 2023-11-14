Home Cities Delhi

NDMC doubles parking fee, as GRAP Stage-4 measures continue after Diwali

The notice stated that the decision has been taken in accordance with an implementation of the GRAP which contained the provision of enhancing parking fees to discourage public transport.

Published: 14th November 2023 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

view of headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC Palika Kendra which was sealed for sanitization after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi Municipal Council (Photo | EPS/Pa

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to increase the parking fee to two-fold the existing in its area till January 31, 2024, in order to discourage the use of public transport in the city.

The notice accessed by the newspaper reads, “The parking fees (off-road/on-road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024.”

The notice stated that the decision has been taken in accordance with an implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which contained the provision of enhancing parking fees to discourage public transport.

It was further stated in the notice that keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and highly unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions, the decision has been taken as an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality.

ALSO READ | 611 teams to monitor sites in anti-open burning campaign in Delhi

The notice, which was issued with the approval of the NDMC Chairman, further reads that there should be strict compliance with the order issued.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board notified GRAP for Delhi and NCR for implementation under different AQI categories and the Commission for Air Quality Management has also issued statutory directions for implementation of the revised schedule of the GRAP as and when orders under GRAP are invoked.

ALSO READ | Fire Service Department in Delhi records 208 calls within six hours

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Quality Index New Delhi New Delhi Municipal Council parking fee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp