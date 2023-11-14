NDMC doubles parking fee, as GRAP Stage-4 measures continue after Diwali

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to increase the parking fee to two-fold the existing in its area till January 31, 2024, in order to discourage the use of public transport in the city.

The notice accessed by the newspaper reads, “The parking fees (off-road/on-road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024.”

The notice stated that the decision has been taken in accordance with an implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which contained the provision of enhancing parking fees to discourage public transport.

It was further stated in the notice that keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and highly unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions, the decision has been taken as an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality.

The notice, which was issued with the approval of the NDMC Chairman, further reads that there should be strict compliance with the order issued.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board notified GRAP for Delhi and NCR for implementation under different AQI categories and the Commission for Air Quality Management has also issued statutory directions for implementation of the revised schedule of the GRAP as and when orders under GRAP are invoked.

