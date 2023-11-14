Pollution politics: ‘Targeted use of crackers’ vs ‘inability to enforce ban’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday blamed the BJP for the sudden drop in air quality, holding the party responsible for the “targeted” use of firecrackers in the national Capital on Diwali. Rai alleged that BJP leaders kept instigating people to burst crackers.

“If the BJP had banned firecrackers in UP and Haryana after the SC order, pollution would not have gone up in NCR,” he said. A huge quantity of firecrackers was available under the patronage of the UP and Haryana governments, the minister said.

The BJP, however, denied charges accusing the ruling AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab of failing

to take steps to enforce the SC ban. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of lacking vision. “The government doesn’t want people to celebrate Diwali and tries to put the blame of winter pollution on crackers. For one month, Delhi has been facing the brunt of pollution. Kejriwal is silent on stubble-burning in Punjab,” Sachdeva said.

Rai, however, “thanked Delhiites for performing their civic duty, respecting the top court orders and celebrating Diwali by lighting lamps.”The production, distribution, storage, and bursting of firecrackers is banned in Delhi. He said that the city government has discussed the air pollution situation with experts and officials. Based on their assessment, the pollution levels are likely to increase in the coming days.

“According to the prediction, the wind speed will slow down and then the polluting particles will come down to a lower level, which is likely to increase the pollution level. Therefore, it has been decided that the GRAP -4 restrictions will remain in force till further orders of the CAQM,” Rai added.

GRAP-4 to stay: Govt

On the basis of assessment by experts, the pollution levels are likely to increase in the coming days. It has been decided that GRAP-4 restrictions will remain in force till further orders

