Air pollution: Campaign to sprinkle water on roads across Delhi launched

NEW DELHI: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday stated that in view of the rise in pollution in the capital after Diwali, a special campaign to sprinkle water has been started in the entire city. The Delhi government has deployed 215 mobile anti-smog guns to sprinkle water on roads across Delhi. There will be 70 mobile anti-smog guns for the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi to sprinkle water.

The environment minister shared that the government was taking several measures to check pollution in Delhi. “Be it anti-dust campaign, anti-open burning campaign, or the spraying of bio-decomposers, we have taken strict measures to curb pollution. Today, we are initiating another step to keep the pollution levels in check. We will deploy mobile anti-smog guns across Delhi, which will sprinkle water on roads,” Rai said.

“The Delhi government has deployed 215 mobile anti-smog guns. There will be 70 anti-smog guns for the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi to sprinkle water. 60 anti-smog guns have been deployed to hotspots of the city where the level of AQI is higher,” he added.

The environment minister further stated, “The campaign will run across Delhi and 60 mobile anti-smog guns have deployed on hotspots to keep pollution levels in check. The Punjab government has made significant efforts to reduce the cases of stubble burning. The farmfires have come down by 60 per cent.”

