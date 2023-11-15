Home Cities Delhi

Interstate cyber crime module busted by police

Suresh Purohit, 29, was arrested for duping a businessman of `1 crore. On November 2, a case of fraud was filed against the accused.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

AI, cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ojasvi Gupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police busted a gang of frauds who targeted businessmen, cheating them through ‘fake’ Whatsapp calls and manipulating them to transfer hefty sums of money. Once the money was transferred, their locations were tactfully masked to avoid sim cards from being traced.  

Suresh Purohit, 29, was arrested for duping a businessman of `1 crore. On November 2, a case of fraud was filed against the accused. The modus operandi of Suresh and his accomplices Dasrath and Hemant involved getting trusted associates of businessmen transfer huge amounts of money upon verbal confirmation by placing fraud Whatsapp calls. 

The call records of the accused revealed that the SIMs cards used were issued to fake IDs at Gurugram to evade tracking of location. The cops have recovered Rs 80,000 in cash, a scorpio car, an Apple laptop, three iPhones, mobile phones and a router from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber crime Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp