Interstate cyber crime module busted by police

Ojasvi Gupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted a gang of frauds who targeted businessmen, cheating them through ‘fake’ Whatsapp calls and manipulating them to transfer hefty sums of money. Once the money was transferred, their locations were tactfully masked to avoid sim cards from being traced.

Suresh Purohit, 29, was arrested for duping a businessman of `1 crore. On November 2, a case of fraud was filed against the accused. The modus operandi of Suresh and his accomplices Dasrath and Hemant involved getting trusted associates of businessmen transfer huge amounts of money upon verbal confirmation by placing fraud Whatsapp calls.

The call records of the accused revealed that the SIMs cards used were issued to fake IDs at Gurugram to evade tracking of location. The cops have recovered Rs 80,000 in cash, a scorpio car, an Apple laptop, three iPhones, mobile phones and a router from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

