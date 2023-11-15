NDMC sets up site at Lodhi Garden to grow, store tulips

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure indigenous seeding and production of Tulip saplings, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a ‘one-of-a-kind’ initiative, has established Tulip Growth-cum-Storage Chamber at Lodhi Garden with the aim to reduce import costs and increasing availability and to boost the local horticulture industry.

According to the NDMC, around 2,000 tulip bulbs of 8-10 cm each, harvested from NDMC areas during Tulip blooming around March 2023, were stored in storage chambers at a temperature between 15 -20 degree Celsius for three months.Thereafter, they were then kept at 5-6 degree Celsius for 10 weeks. The bulbs were then put in the production chain by sowing them in a growth chamber at 17-20 degree Celsius to increase the size of the flowers.

The innovation and experiment to produce tulip bulbs in the national capital have shown encouraging results with early foliage growth and the bulbs exhibiting better flowering in tulip flowers. Apart from this, the NDMC has also entered into an agreement with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, for transfer of 52,000 Tulip bulbs, which were harvested from NDMC area for further multiplication and return back to NDMC for growing in the NDMC area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure indigenous seeding and production of Tulip saplings, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a ‘one-of-a-kind’ initiative, has established Tulip Growth-cum-Storage Chamber at Lodhi Garden with the aim to reduce import costs and increasing availability and to boost the local horticulture industry. According to the NDMC, around 2,000 tulip bulbs of 8-10 cm each, harvested from NDMC areas during Tulip blooming around March 2023, were stored in storage chambers at a temperature between 15 -20 degree Celsius for three months.Thereafter, they were then kept at 5-6 degree Celsius for 10 weeks. The bulbs were then put in the production chain by sowing them in a growth chamber at 17-20 degree Celsius to increase the size of the flowers. The innovation and experiment to produce tulip bulbs in the national capital have shown encouraging results with early foliage growth and the bulbs exhibiting better flowering in tulip flowers. Apart from this, the NDMC has also entered into an agreement with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, for transfer of 52,000 Tulip bulbs, which were harvested from NDMC area for further multiplication and return back to NDMC for growing in the NDMC area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp