Home Cities Delhi

NDMC sets up site at Lodhi Garden to grow, store tulips

The bulbs were then put in the production chain by sowing them in a growth chamber at 17-20 degree Celsius to increase the size of the flowers.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - NDMC gets ready for a colourful G20 as tulips have started blooming on its premises | NDMC Twitter account

FILE - NDMC gets ready for a colourful G20 as tulips have started blooming on its premises | NDMC Twitter account

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to ensure indigenous seeding and production of Tulip saplings, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a ‘one-of-a-kind’ initiative, has established Tulip Growth-cum-Storage Chamber at Lodhi Garden with the aim to reduce import costs and increasing availability and to boost the local horticulture industry.

According to the NDMC, around 2,000 tulip bulbs of 8-10 cm each, harvested from NDMC areas during Tulip blooming around March 2023, were stored in storage chambers at a temperature between 15 -20 degree Celsius for three months.Thereafter, they were then kept at 5-6 degree Celsius for 10 weeks.  The bulbs were then put in the production chain by sowing them in a growth chamber at 17-20 degree Celsius to increase the size of the flowers.

The innovation and experiment to produce tulip bulbs in the national capital have shown encouraging results with early foliage growth and the bulbs exhibiting better flowering  in tulip flowers. Apart from this, the NDMC has also entered into an agreement with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, for transfer of 52,000 Tulip bulbs, which were harvested from NDMC area for further multiplication and return back to NDMC for growing in the NDMC area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC New Delhi Tulip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp