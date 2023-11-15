Noida police lift woman’s body from pyre, send it for post-mortem over suspicion of foul play

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sensing foul play behind the death of a woman, the Noida police lifted her body from a pyre and sent it for post-mortem examination after it found ligature marks on her neck, indicating that either she had been strangulated or had died by suicide by hanging.

The case came to light in village Chapraula of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district when a man named Dhananjay Yadav reached a cremation ground in Ghaziabad to perform the last rites of his dead wife. The body was laid on a pyre, ready to be consigned to flames. But the staff of the cremation ground saw something which raised suspicions.

The staff present there then questioned Yadav about those marks but he was not able to give any satisfactory answer after which they stopped the process and informed the police. “There were some ligature or strangulation marks around the neck of the deceased woman,” a police official said. When the police reached the spot, they took Yadav into custody. The woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the official, the accused, when interrogated, allegedly revealed that on Monday morning he found his wife Rinki Yadav hanging from the ceiling fan. “To avoid any involvement of the police, Yadav decided to cremate his wife and subsequently took her body to a cremation ground located near the bank of Hindon river. However, he was caught by the alert staff present there,” the official said. The police official said that they are awaiting the autopsy report.

