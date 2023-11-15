Road crashes kill more men than women, says Delhi traffic police report  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Among the people who have died in road accidents in the national capital in the year 2022, men constitute a 90 % of the total number of fatalities. According to a report by the Delhi Traffic Police, males accounted for 91% of the road accident deaths. Not just casualties, even in case of injuries in road accidents, men accounted for 86% while women accounted for 14% injuries in 2022.

The report suggests that maximum men killed in road accidents were in the age group 19-30 years while women killed in road accidents were 40 years and above. “Maximum males were in the age group of 19-30 years while women were in the age group of above 40 years,” a Traffic Police official said.

In Delhi, fatality rate (per one lakh population) has shown a declining trend since 2013. The fatalities have been showing a downward trend from the year 2009 but in the year 2018, the trend was reversed, as fatality rate increased. In 2022, the fatality rate was nearly 7%

Officials say that the Traffic Police have implemented various measures to tackle road accidents which include addressing reckless driving and drunk driving, establishing an effective enforcement mechanism, conducting real-time data analysis, enhancing driver education and training programs, utilizing modern technology, and collaborating with various stakeholders to improve road engineering issues.

In 2022, a total of 629 pedestrians lost their lives and 1,777 were injured. Of all the victims killed in road crashes, 43 % were pedestrians and 38 % were motorcyclists.

