Home Cities Delhi

Road crashes kill more men than women, says Delhi traffic police report  

The report suggests that maximum men killed in road accidents were in the age group 19-30 years while women killed in road accidents were 40 years and above.

Published: 15th November 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi road accidents

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Among the people who have died in road accidents in the national capital in the year 2022, men constitute a 90 % of the total number of fatalities. According to a report by the Delhi Traffic Police, males accounted for 91% of the road accident deaths. Not just casualties, even in case of injuries in road accidents, men accounted for 86% while women accounted for 14% injuries in 2022.

The report suggests that maximum men killed in road accidents were in the age group 19-30 years while women killed in road accidents were 40 years and above. “Maximum males were in the age group of 19-30 years while women were in the age group of above 40 years,” a Traffic Police official said.

In Delhi, fatality rate (per one lakh population) has shown a declining trend since 2013. The fatalities have been showing a downward trend from the year 2009 but in the year 2018, the trend was reversed, as fatality rate increased. In 2022, the fatality rate was nearly 7%

Officials say that the Traffic Police have implemented various measures to tackle road accidents which include addressing reckless driving and drunk driving, establishing an effective enforcement mechanism, conducting real-time data analysis, enhancing driver education and training programs, utilizing modern technology, and collaborating with various stakeholders to improve road engineering issues.

In 2022, a total of 629 pedestrians lost their lives and 1,777 were injured. Of all the victims killed in road crashes, 43 % were pedestrians and 38 % were motorcyclists. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accidents Delhi Traffic Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp