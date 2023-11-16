AAP targeting chief secy as he unearthed liquor, bungalow scams: BJP

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of deliberately targeting Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar as the latter carried out an investigation into the alleged liquor and bungalow scams.

“We can understand the frustration of Delhi Government and AAP against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar as he is carrying out inquires against the Chief Minister in different cases including the liquor and CM bungalow scam,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Vigilance Minister Atishi recently submitted a 670-page preliminary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a complaint against Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition case.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

(Photo| AIR Twitter)

Atishi alleged the involvement of the chief secretary in enhancing the compensation for land in the village, acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Dwarka Expressway. This was meant to ensure profits for a company linked to Kumar’s son.

However, the saffron clans called the move a witchhunt against the Chief Secretary. “The CM himself fears the inquiry being carried out by the Chief Secretary and wants to pressurise him to stop this inquiry,” he said. He said it was fear of inquiries that made “Minister Atishi to leak the inquiry report to media”.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Kejriwal Government and AAP speak against government officials like Chief Secretary, Ashwani Kumar, Ashish Kundraand YVVJ Rajsekhar, who are holding uncomfortable inquires against the Kejriwal government, but they remain silent on charge-sheeted officials like OP Mishra, and Udit Rai and AV Premnath.

