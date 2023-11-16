‘Baal Kendras’ in three govt hospitals to facilitate Aadhaar for newborns in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to broaden the network of Aadhaar, the city administration has started linking hospitals with the Aadhar centres in an initiative to facilitate Aadhaar registration for newborns right after their birth. The scheme was launched on Children’s Day.

The initiative, Bal Aadhaar Kendra, was launched in three government-aided hospitals in the west district.

A Memorandum of Association has been signed with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Raghubir Nagar, Asheesh Kumar, SDM (West), told this newspaper.

“The purpose of this initiative is to aid the general public to enroll their newborn babies at the moment of birth of the child, parallel to the prevailing system of birth registration by the MCD. This would facilitate enrollment for Aadhaar of approximately 100 newly born children every day,” he said.

“The facility is free of cost and voluntary. Under this, a registration number of newborn will be generated. However, the biometrics will only be updated after they complete 5 years of age,” Kumar added. Kumar also informed that the administration will launch another scheme for elderly, disabled and pregnant women to get their Aadhaar made from the comfort of homes.

Kumar said that a mobile van will be dedicated to the initiative, ‘Aadhaar Aapke Dwar’ which will go into localities and facilitate senior citizens, disabled persons, pregnant women and people living in remote areas far from Aadhaar centres to enroll for Aadhaar.

“Base camps will be organized as per the need in collaboration with RWAs and other organizations of the area. Efforts will be made to provide Aadhaar to physically disabled people close to their homes. An area-wise schedule will be chalked out soon,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In order to broaden the network of Aadhaar, the city administration has started linking hospitals with the Aadhar centres in an initiative to facilitate Aadhaar registration for newborns right after their birth. The scheme was launched on Children’s Day. The initiative, Bal Aadhaar Kendra, was launched in three government-aided hospitals in the west district. A Memorandum of Association has been signed with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Raghubir Nagar, Asheesh Kumar, SDM (West), told this newspaper. “The purpose of this initiative is to aid the general public to enroll their newborn babies at the moment of birth of the child, parallel to the prevailing system of birth registration by the MCD. This would facilitate enrollment for Aadhaar of approximately 100 newly born children every day,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The facility is free of cost and voluntary. Under this, a registration number of newborn will be generated. However, the biometrics will only be updated after they complete 5 years of age,” Kumar added. Kumar also informed that the administration will launch another scheme for elderly, disabled and pregnant women to get their Aadhaar made from the comfort of homes. Kumar said that a mobile van will be dedicated to the initiative, ‘Aadhaar Aapke Dwar’ which will go into localities and facilitate senior citizens, disabled persons, pregnant women and people living in remote areas far from Aadhaar centres to enroll for Aadhaar. “Base camps will be organized as per the need in collaboration with RWAs and other organizations of the area. Efforts will be made to provide Aadhaar to physically disabled people close to their homes. An area-wise schedule will be chalked out soon,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp