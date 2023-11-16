Home Cities Delhi

Cancer patient, a resident of Bihar, falls to death from balcony of relative’s house in Delhi

Acting on the call, a police team reached the hospital and during inquiry it was revealed that the deceased was a cancer patient and a farmer, permanent resident of Gopal Ganj, Bihar.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man died after he fell from the balcony of his house on the third floor of a building in Madhu Vihar on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased was identified as Sharda Nand Manjhi, a native of Bihar.

According to police, on Wednesday at about 3.45 a.m. information was received at Madhu Vihar police station that Manjhi, who was admitted at Max Hospital by his son Rahul, died during the treatment.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the hospital and during an inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was a cancer patient and a farmer, a permanent resident of Gopal Ganj, Bihar. “He had come to Delhi to his son-in-law for treatment and was under treatment in Max Hospital,” said a senior police official. On Tuesday, Manjhi was taken home as doctors treating his cancer declared that they were unable to contain his ailment.

“Today at about 3 a.m., Manjhi woke up to use the bathroom but fell from the balcony of his house. He was brought to Max Hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” said the official.“The spot was inspected by Crime and FSL teams. Inquest proceeding has been conducted and no foul play has been found so far,” the official added.

