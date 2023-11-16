Eating out in the ’90s style in Delhi

Vernika Awal By

Express News Service

Imagine an early ’90s restaurant setup where on entering you can smell a mixture of aroma of fennel and boldly flavoured tikkas, the lights are dimly lit to set the ambience, spices have been displayed to establish the “Indian-ness” of the restaurant, ghazals playing in the background and glasses of “drinks” clinking in appreciation - the celebrations of that era were distinct.

Growing up, there were but a few occasions in the year when my family would go out for a meal to a restaurant. In Dehradun the options weren’t too many, so our go-to place would be Kumar’s, which perfectly fits the description above.

Being vegetarian, our usual order would be vegetable jalfrezi, shahi-paneer, dal makhani and butter naan. The waiter would place pristine white plates on the table while the neatly folded napkins would be placed on our laps. This was followed by a tray of sirka pyaaz, aam achaar, papad and hari chutney to tend to our eagerness for the much awaited meal.

Imagine the restaurant as a theatre and the food as the main character! The jalfrezi with its crunchy vegetables and smoky flavours, the creamy dal makhani and the slightly sweet shahi- paneer with triangular pieces of paneer in an orange hued gravy were the ultimate indulgence for me. I would be lying if I say that I do not remember those flavours, because let’s be honest, one never forgets the flavours of their first few experiences ever. They linger on for years and become part of our nostalgia.

Today, with disposable income in hand and a plethora of options to spoil us silly, the joy of eating out isn’t the same anymore. Top that with my profession of being a food writer where I am overexposed to the culinary scene in our country, I honestly savour very few meals outside the way I once did. More often than not, I’d happily settle for a plate of hot dal- chawal- achaar at home.

But recently, after a really long time I went out for a meal that has stayed with me and makes me want to return to the eatery sooner than I’d thought. In the heart of Noida stands the Radisson Blu MBD and at their Indian restaurant that is aptly called Made in India, I relished a meal with my family that reminded me of the joy of eating out. The restaurant’s focus is hardly on being Instagram-friendly or having gimmicky food.

It is aesthetically done with comfortable seating, ample natural light and the moment you enter the premises you know that it is a place where large families would gather for celebrations. “I bet the food here is very good!” my husband quipped. I was startled to hear this from someone who is slightly hard to please when eating out and has his fixed favourites. “It feels like a place where the focus is entirely on the food and they do not have any distractions to take it away from it”, he articulately put it, on being quizzed about his earlier statement.

Chef Nurul Bashar treated us to succulent kebabs (yes, even the vegetarian ones!) like dal ke kebab, burrah kebab, malai paneer tikka, dahi kebab, flavoursome curries like chingri malai curry, paneer khatta hara pyaaz, dal makhani, flavourful Awadhi biryanis and more. The food truly was the star of the day, where every flavour stood out distinctly. My husband was proved right, thankfully.

Another old-school place in Delhi that we often love to go to is Pindi at Pandara Road Market in Central Delhi. In the hype of its competition in the same market, Pindi sits quietly in the corner of the buzzing market, but has its loyal audience like us who’d rather go there for a hearty meal than to its popular competition. Our fixed order here is the kadhai paneer, mixed vegetable, maa ki dal and garlic naan, while for my husband it is the meat curry, bheja masala and of course, butter chicken. The service here is impeccable with guests being treated to piping hot delicious food and if you are lucky, you will be entertained by your fellow diners’ gossip sessions too!

I get asked a lot about my favourite restaurants in the city, but in this fast-paced changing face of the Indian dining scene, I cannot be the only one craving the comfort and joy of eating out with one’s loved ones like we did in the early ’90s.

Vernika Awal

is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’

