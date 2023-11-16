Files unravel huge gold haul in Delhi. But where is it?

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Where has a consignment of gold and other precious metals worth lakhs of rupees seized almost a decade ago on March 1, 2014, at Old Delhi Railway Station vanished? It’s a mystery that now threatens to take the scalp of a top Delhi government officer.

It so happened that during the movement of files, the records on the controversial seizure caught the attention of the Department of Trade & Taxes. This prompted a search for the officer responsible for keeping the costly items.

An initial probe found that while crucial details such as the owner, origin, and the actual quantity of gold and silver remain shrouded in mystery, what is alarming is the “disappearance” of nearly 12 kg of gold, 36 kg of silver and the currency of `7 lakh from the bundles that were stored in a conference room in Vyapar Bhawan, instead of documenting it in a vault.

Nearly a decade later, the National Capital Civil Services Authority contemplates disciplinary action against a DANICS officer for alleged lapses in the case. The officer could be hauled up as the seized bundles were kept in a conference room instead of in a vault. The result is that within days of the seizure, the entire stuff was stolen.

At one point, the chief secretary and the Chief Minister called for disciplinary action against the officer concerned. Recently, the junior staff put up a file before the bosses to shut the case in the absence of an actual complainant. But a chance discovery of a file noting made the Directorate of Vigilance to reexamine

the file and recommend disciplinary action against the officer involved.

