Man found dead with bullet mark on his head in Delhi

The body of the deceased has been preserved at the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

Published: 16th November 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was found dead with a bullet injury on his head in east Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said. The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a resident of district Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and was an employee in Waste Management, Power Plant, Gazipur Dairy Farm.

The police said a PCR call about a man with a gunshot wound was received at Ghazipur police station after which they reached the spot and found a man with a head injury lying on the road in B Block, Gazipur Dairy Farm, and a car was parked there.“The man was declared dead by the CAT ambulance,” a
senior police official said.

The initial probe revealed that he was travelling with his colleagues. “Saurabh was driving the car and his friend Chander Prakash was sitting in the co-driver seat. The inspection and photographs of the scene of the crime were conducted by forensic experts with the crime team and exhibits were lifted,” the official said.

The body of the deceased has been preserved at the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“The FSL team from Rohini was also summoned. The CCTV footage are being examined to know the crime sequence,” said the official.

