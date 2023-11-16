Home Cities Delhi

Will move EC on BJP leaders’ remarks: AAP

Chadha said that the BJP posted derogatory content on their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles to tarnish Kejriwal’s image.

Published: 16th November 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the BJP of running a “derogatory and misleading” campaign on social media against its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it will submit a complaint to the Election Commission.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that they have written to the EC seeking a meeting so that a party delegation can submit the complaint. The development comes a day after the EC issued a show-cause notice to Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made by the party against the prime minister on AAP’s
social media handle and asked him to respond to the charge of poll code violation by November 16.

Chadha said that the BJP posted derogatory content on their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles to tarnish Kejriwal’s image. The AAP also posted in response however, only the AAP received a notice from the EC.

Chadha said, “The BJP has been running a misleading, defamatory campaign against Kejriwal. Kejriwal, besides being the AAP national convener, is also the star campaigner for the party in poll-bound states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.”

Aam Aadmi Party BJP Raghav Chadha

