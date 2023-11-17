Breathless in Delhi as average air quality deteriorates

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vehicular emissions seem to be the biggest contributor to the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and the haze hovering around the city, according to an appropriation study done jointly by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur.

Smog tower at Anand Vihar

Meanwhile, the average air quality in the city on Thursday deteriorated to the further degree of ‘severe’ category and stood at 419 on the AQI meter, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In fact, over half of the city ranged under the ‘severe’ category as 20 of the 36 monitoring stations by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee showed AQI over 400, with the highest of 450 at Nehru Nagar, a ‘severe plus’ level, followed by RK Puram clocking 442.

This is the second straight day after Diwali when the air quality remained severe. It was 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday, 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday and 279 on Friday. The study said that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38% of the capital’s air pollution on Wednesday. In fact, vehicular emissions have been accounting for 30-35% of the air pollution since last few days, the study stated.

According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Thursday, followed by Baghdad and Lahore. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), calm winds and low temperatures are allowing accumulation of pollutants and relief is unlikely in the next few days.

However, the met body also said that an improvement in the wind speed from November 21 might bring air pollution levels down. The stubble-burning accounted for 7.5% of the PM 2.5 pollution and may come down to 3.5% on Friday and 3% on Saturday, according to Decision Support System, the forec as ting body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. Air quality of neighbouring cities remained under ‘very poor’ category. The AQI was 376 in Ghaziabad, 363 in Gurugram, 355 in Noida and 340 in Greater Noida.

