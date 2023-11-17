Delhi mayor warns private company over improper garbage disposal

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After receiving complaints from West Zone ward councillors regarding improper garbage disposal, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday warned the private company responsible for garbage disposal in the area and directed that garbage should be removed from all the wards within two days.

The mayor warned that if the issue persists, the company will be blacklisted, preventing them from participating in further projects. Any negligence regarding cleanliness will not be tolerated, Oberoi added. Holding a meeting with officials and councillors, the Mayor said,

“Directions have been issued to the private company to deploy additional machines and manpower for lifting garbage in all the wards so that cleanliness can be ensured.” She added that she will conduct surprise inspections in the area and take stock of the sanitation system.

