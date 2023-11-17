Home Cities Delhi

Delhi mayor warns private company over improper garbage disposal

The mayor warned that if the issue persists, the company will be blacklisted, preventing them from participating in further projects.

Published: 17th November 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. ( Photo | Express)

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. ( Photo | Express)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After receiving complaints from West Zone ward councillors regarding improper garbage disposal, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday warned the private company responsible for garbage disposal in the area and directed that garbage should be removed from all the wards within two days.

The mayor warned that if the issue persists, the company will be blacklisted, preventing them from participating in further projects. Any negligence regarding cleanliness will not be tolerated, Oberoi added. Holding a meeting with officials and councillors, the Mayor said,

“Directions have been issued to the private company to deploy additional machines and manpower for lifting garbage in all the wards so that cleanliness can be ensured.” She added that she will conduct surprise inspections in the area and take stock of the sanitation system.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp