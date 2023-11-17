IGI airport introduces special services for people with hidden disabilities

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to embrace diversity and nurture an inclusive atmosphere at Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the authorities annouced a range of services in an attempt of enhancing the travel experience for individuals with hidden disabilities on Thursday.

Under this initiative, DIAL has introduced a variety of merchandise options, including Sunflower lanyards, pin badges, and wristbands. These identifiable objects allow passengers to signal airport staff for assistance from in a case the need arises.

This step is aligned with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, a simple tool which lets people voluntarily share that they have a condition or impediment that may not be immediately apparent, and they require assistance or simply an understanding aid at a public places.

These hidden disabilities can be neurological, cognitive and neuro-developmental as well as physical, visual, auditory and include sensory and processing difficulties. They can also be respiratory as well as chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disorders.

By putting on the Sunflower lanyard, pin or wristband, individuals with hidden disabilities can easily identify themselves and make their needs known to the airport staff, who will approach them and provide the necessary help. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, said,

“The introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiat ive perfectly aligns with GMR’s unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all passengers. We acknowledge that travel can be challenging for individuals with hidden disabilities, and our goal is to create an environment that is sensitive, supportive, and accommodating.” Since the sunflower is clearly visible from distance, it was chosen as the sign. According to data, one out of seven people live with a disability, over one billion people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: With an aim to embrace diversity and nurture an inclusive atmosphere at Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the authorities annouced a range of services in an attempt of enhancing the travel experience for individuals with hidden disabilities on Thursday. Under this initiative, DIAL has introduced a variety of merchandise options, including Sunflower lanyards, pin badges, and wristbands. These identifiable objects allow passengers to signal airport staff for assistance from in a case the need arises. This step is aligned with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, a simple tool which lets people voluntarily share that they have a condition or impediment that may not be immediately apparent, and they require assistance or simply an understanding aid at a public places.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These hidden disabilities can be neurological, cognitive and neuro-developmental as well as physical, visual, auditory and include sensory and processing difficulties. They can also be respiratory as well as chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disorders. By putting on the Sunflower lanyard, pin or wristband, individuals with hidden disabilities can easily identify themselves and make their needs known to the airport staff, who will approach them and provide the necessary help. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, said, “The introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiat ive perfectly aligns with GMR’s unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all passengers. We acknowledge that travel can be challenging for individuals with hidden disabilities, and our goal is to create an environment that is sensitive, supportive, and accommodating.” Since the sunflower is clearly visible from distance, it was chosen as the sign. According to data, one out of seven people live with a disability, over one billion people. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp