L-G takes on govt, says Delhi needs ‘action, not posturing’

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Thursday publicly expressed his outrage against the city government for “failing” to control the pollution level. The L-G came down heavily on the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi, alleging that the former is playing “truant” on the issue of stubble-burning and the latter posturing through “over-hyped events” like smog towers and odd-even scheme as the city gasps for breath. “…states, especially Punjab playing truant, we are, but petitioners for mercy. AQI yet hovers around 400, making the Capital gasp,” his post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) read.

The L-G also criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for being involved in the blame-game and asserted that it should work on achieving sustainable goals than playing politics. “Blaming others cannot and should not be alibi for gross inaction over years… solution lies within the city itself… Delhi needs action, not mere posturing.

We can achieve sustainable goals within a fixed timeline… Politics can wait,” he added in the long thread of posts. Stressing that firecrackers add to the menace, the L-G also said that choking smog can be mitigated by reducing the dust on unrepaired roads, unpaved pavements and construction sites. He also added that effective means can be employed to curb vehicular emissions. The government responded to Saxena with a list of steps it has taken over the past years, saying more can be done if the Centre allocates fund to curb farm fire.

AAP lists out steps taken

The AAP government responded to L-G Saxena with a list of steps it has taken over the past years, saying that more can be done if the Central government allocates fund to curb farm fire. The average air quality in the city on Thursday stood at 419, as per the CPCB data

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Thursday publicly expressed his outrage against the city government for “failing” to control the pollution level. The L-G came down heavily on the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi, alleging that the former is playing “truant” on the issue of stubble-burning and the latter posturing through “over-hyped events” like smog towers and odd-even scheme as the city gasps for breath. “…states, especially Punjab playing truant, we are, but petitioners for mercy. AQI yet hovers around 400, making the Capital gasp,” his post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) read. The L-G also criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for being involved in the blame-game and asserted that it should work on achieving sustainable goals than playing politics. “Blaming others cannot and should not be alibi for gross inaction over years… solution lies within the city itself… Delhi needs action, not mere posturing. We can achieve sustainable goals within a fixed timeline… Politics can wait,” he added in the long thread of posts. Stressing that firecrackers add to the menace, the L-G also said that choking smog can be mitigated by reducing the dust on unrepaired roads, unpaved pavements and construction sites. He also added that effective means can be employed to curb vehicular emissions. The government responded to Saxena with a list of steps it has taken over the past years, saying more can be done if the Centre allocates fund to curb farm fire.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AAP lists out steps taken The AAP government responded to L-G Saxena with a list of steps it has taken over the past years, saying that more can be done if the Central government allocates fund to curb farm fire. The average air quality in the city on Thursday stood at 419, as per the CPCB data Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp