Man slits throat of 3-yr-old girl when she started crying during rape attempt, then stashed the body in polythene bag and hid it inside bathroom

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man abducted a 3-year-old girl from his neighbourhood, attempted to rape her, and when the child started to cry, he strangled her before slitting her throat with a blade. He stashed her body in a polythene bag and kept it inside his bathroom.

The horrific incident came to light from Haryana’s Faridabad, when the father of the victim girl, who was missing, approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police then initiated a search operation in the locality. During the search, the girl was found dead in the bathroom of one of the neighbours.

“Her body was stashed in a plastic bag. There was an injury on her throat and neck,” a police officer said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused, identified as Jitendra.

The deceased child was then taken to BK Hospital for postmortem and due to the gravity of the incident, a joint team of the Crime Branch and Sector 58 police station was constituted to lead the investigation. A manhunt ensued to arrest the accused neighbour.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached Press Colony in the Mujesar area where the accused was reportedly hiding. The accused, sensing police presence, attempted to escape by jumping off the terrace of the building. In the process, he was injured and was subsequently caught by the police and taken to a hospital for treatment. A police official told this newspaper that the accused, employed at a private company has been arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man abducted a 3-year-old girl from his neighbourhood, attempted to rape her, and when the child started to cry, he strangled her before slitting her throat with a blade. He stashed her body in a polythene bag and kept it inside his bathroom. The horrific incident came to light from Haryana’s Faridabad, when the father of the victim girl, who was missing, approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police then initiated a search operation in the locality. During the search, the girl was found dead in the bathroom of one of the neighbours. “Her body was stashed in a plastic bag. There was an injury on her throat and neck,” a police officer said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused, identified as Jitendra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The deceased child was then taken to BK Hospital for postmortem and due to the gravity of the incident, a joint team of the Crime Branch and Sector 58 police station was constituted to lead the investigation. A manhunt ensued to arrest the accused neighbour. Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached Press Colony in the Mujesar area where the accused was reportedly hiding. The accused, sensing police presence, attempted to escape by jumping off the terrace of the building. In the process, he was injured and was subsequently caught by the police and taken to a hospital for treatment. A police official told this newspaper that the accused, employed at a private company has been arrested. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp