'More than five years have lapsed...': Frame norms on sale of online medicines in 8 wks: Delhi HC tells Centre

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to frame the policy to regulate online sale of drugs or medicines within eight weeks, failing which the joint secretary dealing with the matter would have to remain present in the court on the next hearing.

A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that more than five years have lapsed and the Centre had sufficient time to frame a policy on the subject. The Centre’s Standing Counsel submitted that consultation and deliberation are still ongoing on the draft notification dated August 28, 2018, related to the online sale of drugs.

“This court is of the view that as more than 5 years have lapsed, the Union of India has had sufficient time to frame the said policy. However, one last opportunity is granted to frame the policy in eight weeks. In the event the policy with respect to online sale of drugs is not framed, the concerned Joint Secretary dealing with the subject shall be personally present in the court on the next date of hearing,” the court ordered while posting the matter for hearing on March 4 next year.

The bench was hearing a group of petitions seeking a ban on online sale of medicines. The pleas also challenged the draft rules published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to further amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. On August 30, the high court had granted six weeks to the Centre to inform the court about its final stand on the “illegal” sale of drugs online.

In a previous hearing seeking contempt action against online pharmacies, some of them had submitted that they do not require a license for the online sale of drugs and prescription medicines as they are only delivering the medications. A petitioner had said “illegal” sale of medicines online will lead to a “drug epidemic”, drug abuse and misutilisation of addictive drugs.

Police reply sought on Kalita’s plea seeking videos of CAA protests

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Delhi Police on the pleas moved by activist Devangana Kalita asking the police to provide videos related to the CAA protests and WhatsApp groups chats in the two cases against her, related to violence during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Woman facing vigilance inquiry allowed to travel aboard

Allowing a woman accused in a corruption case to travel abroad, the Delhi High Court observed that a pending vigilance inquiry cannot be an impediment for a person to travel abroad. The bench said that the woman would be available for the inquiry on return and there is little threat of her absconding.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to frame the policy to regulate online sale of drugs or medicines within eight weeks, failing which the joint secretary dealing with the matter would have to remain present in the court on the next hearing. A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that more than five years have lapsed and the Centre had sufficient time to frame a policy on the subject. The Centre’s Standing Counsel submitted that consultation and deliberation are still ongoing on the draft notification dated August 28, 2018, related to the online sale of drugs. “This court is of the view that as more than 5 years have lapsed, the Union of India has had sufficient time to frame the said policy. However, one last opportunity is granted to frame the policy in eight weeks. In the event the policy with respect to online sale of drugs is not framed, the concerned Joint Secretary dealing with the subject shall be personally present in the court on the next date of hearing,” the court ordered while posting the matter for hearing on March 4 next year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bench was hearing a group of petitions seeking a ban on online sale of medicines. The pleas also challenged the draft rules published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to further amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. On August 30, the high court had granted six weeks to the Centre to inform the court about its final stand on the “illegal” sale of drugs online. In a previous hearing seeking contempt action against online pharmacies, some of them had submitted that they do not require a license for the online sale of drugs and prescription medicines as they are only delivering the medications. A petitioner had said “illegal” sale of medicines online will lead to a “drug epidemic”, drug abuse and misutilisation of addictive drugs. Police reply sought on Kalita’s plea seeking videos of CAA protests The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Delhi Police on the pleas moved by activist Devangana Kalita asking the police to provide videos related to the CAA protests and WhatsApp groups chats in the two cases against her, related to violence during the 2020 Delhi riots. Woman facing vigilance inquiry allowed to travel aboard Allowing a woman accused in a corruption case to travel abroad, the Delhi High Court observed that a pending vigilance inquiry cannot be an impediment for a person to travel abroad. The bench said that the woman would be available for the inquiry on return and there is little threat of her absconding. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp