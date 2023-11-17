Home Cities Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi ready with elaborate plan to make Chhath Puja seamless affair

Pathak added that in order to provide all facilities at these ghats, CM Arvind Kejriwal had asked for formulation of a tenpoint program. 

Workers engaged in cleaning the foam floating on the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja at Kalindi Kunj on Thursday | Express

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP-led MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Thursday said that the civic agency has prepared a 10-point plan to make Chhath Mahaparv memorable for the city’s residents. Briefing the media, Pathak said that before the AAP government came to power, around 70 Chhath ghats were built in Delhi with government assistance, but now more than a thousand “magnificent” ghats are being constructed. Pathak added that in order to provide all facilities at these ghats, CM Arvind Kejriwal had asked for formulation of a tenpoint program.

Giving details, Pathak said, “First, excellent ghats will be constructed. Second, arrangements for tents will be made there. Third, there will be provision for lights as people come for Chhath Puja in the morning and at night. Fourth, toilet facilities are being arranged at every ghat. Fifth, arrangements for water are being made.” “Sixth, provisions for ambulances are being made.

Seventh, doctors are on call. Eighth, cultural programs are being organized as per people’s demand everywhere and renowned cultural program organizers from across the country are being invited. Ninth, ghats are being constructed. Finally, all MLAs, councillors, assembly speaker, organization ministers, ward presidents, and volunteers should be at every ghat 24/7, to serve the people and ensure safety,” Pathak added.

