Revolutionising adventure biking

The release of the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan marks a significant milestone in the brand’s history, showcasing a host of technological advancements and design upgrades that are sure to delight adventure enthusiasts.

New heart

The heart of the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the liquid- cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine featuring four valves and displacing 452cc. This motor produces a peak power of 40.02 PS and a maximum torque of 40 Nm.

Built to be durable

The motorcycle’s steel tubular frame ensures a strong and durable foundation, perfectly suited for off-road adventures. Up front, the New Himalayan is equipped with an upside-down fork that enhances stability and control when navigating rough terrain. At the rear, the linkage mono-shock suspension further enhances comfort and control, ensuring a smooth ride even on bumpy roads. The 2023 Himalayan rides on high-quality tyres that are built for adventure. The front tyre measures 90/90-section on a 21-inch wheel, while the rear tyre is 140/80-section on a 17-inch wheel. These tyres strike the right balance between on-road stability and off-road capability.

High on convenience

One of the most rider-friendly features of the 2023 Himalayan is its adjustable seat height. The standard seat height is set at 825 mm, but it can be raised to 845 mm for taller riders. Additionally, there is a low seat height option of 805 mm, allowing shorter riders to comfortably reach the ground. This versatility makes the Himalayan an attractive choice for a wide range of riders. The braking system on the new Himalayan is topnotch. It features a hydraulic disc brake with a 320 mm ventilated disc and a double-piston calliper at the front. The rear wheel is equipped with a 270 mm ventilated disc and a single- piston calliper. This setup ensures reliable stopping power, even in challenging conditions.

Outstanding design

The 2023 Himalayan boasts a progressive and international design that’s sure to turn heads. Its shorter exhaust adds a touch of modernity and sophistication, while the overall design exudes a sense of purpose. The new look of the fuel tank adds to the visual appeal and has an upmarket finish that complements the rugged nature of the bike. The attention to detail throughout the motorcycle is nothing short of outstanding, reinforcing Royal Enfield’s commitment to quality. The 2023 Himalayan is a testament to Enfield’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of adventure motorcycling. Whether you’re experienced or someone looking to enter the world of adventure biking, the 2 0 2 3 Hima l aya n should prove to be a reliable companion.

Expected price: Rs 2.6–2.8 lakh

