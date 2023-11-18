Death of nine patients in Delhi hospital: Notice issued to ‘killer’ medical centre with fake doctors running the show

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The health department of the city government has issued a notice to cancel the registration of a private nursing home which has been accused of running a racket of fake doctors whose treatment led to the death of nine patients in the past few years.

The notice came after the police arrested two doctors and two technicians associated with Agarwal Medical Centre located in Greater Kailash area of the city. The action followed on complaints of the family members of two patients, who died at the private centre while receiving treatment.

This newspaper in its November 16 edition front-paged a story on the illegal surgeries being allegedly done at the private centre.Issuing the show-cause notice, the health department accused the nursing home of medical negligence in the surgeries performed there, which led to nine deaths and asked why its registration should not be cancelled.

“It is observed that there is no doctor/ nurse with name Pooja working in the nursing home and Dr Neeraj Agarwal is the sole proprietor of the said nursing Home. It is also observed that the keeper has violated Section 5 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953,” the notice read.

The police investigation revealed that a lab technician and a former assistant working at the hospital, both posing as doctors, were all that Agarwal Medical Centre had at their disposal to perform complicated medical surgeries.

However, it was registered under the name of its owner Dr Niaj Agarwal. The police have arrested Dr Niraj, his wife Pooja Aggrawal allegedly Dr. Pooja Aggarwal (who earlier worked as assistant at the centre), Mahender (ex-lab technician) and Dr Jaspreet MBBS (MS) who prepared fake surgery notes, on the charged of preparing fake surgery documents and medical negligence.

Last year, the Delhi Medical Council recommended the suspension of Dr Niraj and issued a warning against his wife when the matter came to them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The health department of the city government has issued a notice to cancel the registration of a private nursing home which has been accused of running a racket of fake doctors whose treatment led to the death of nine patients in the past few years. The notice came after the police arrested two doctors and two technicians associated with Agarwal Medical Centre located in Greater Kailash area of the city. The action followed on complaints of the family members of two patients, who died at the private centre while receiving treatment. This newspaper in its November 16 edition front-paged a story on the illegal surgeries being allegedly done at the private centre.Issuing the show-cause notice, the health department accused the nursing home of medical negligence in the surgeries performed there, which led to nine deaths and asked why its registration should not be cancelled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is observed that there is no doctor/ nurse with name Pooja working in the nursing home and Dr Neeraj Agarwal is the sole proprietor of the said nursing Home. It is also observed that the keeper has violated Section 5 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953,” the notice read. The police investigation revealed that a lab technician and a former assistant working at the hospital, both posing as doctors, were all that Agarwal Medical Centre had at their disposal to perform complicated medical surgeries. However, it was registered under the name of its owner Dr Niaj Agarwal. The police have arrested Dr Niraj, his wife Pooja Aggrawal allegedly Dr. Pooja Aggarwal (who earlier worked as assistant at the centre), Mahender (ex-lab technician) and Dr Jaspreet MBBS (MS) who prepared fake surgery notes, on the charged of preparing fake surgery documents and medical negligence. Last year, the Delhi Medical Council recommended the suspension of Dr Niraj and issued a warning against his wife when the matter came to them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp