Preparations in full swing for Chhath

The advisory also demarcated ponds that were expected to see heavy footfall of devotees during the festival.

Published: 18th November 2023

Preparations underway at the ITO ghat on Friday ahead of the Chhath Puja. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chhath Ghat at ITO was inspected by revenue minister Atishi on Friday to assess the preparations for the upcoming festival of Chhath Mahaparv. Over 1,000 Chhath ghats have been set across the capital for the devotees to celebrate the festival.

Ponds have been constructed and tents have been provided near the temporary ponds. Arrangements have also been made for lighting, cleanliness and security. Cultural programs have been organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats.

“Delhi, being home to large number of people from Purvanchal region contributes socially, economically, and culturally to the development of the city. Chhath Mahaparv is celebrated in a grand manner across Delhi,” said Atishi.Officials have been directed to expedite Chhath preparations to preempt last-minute issues and any inconvenience to the devotees during festivities.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the celebration, warning that the traffic flow is likely to be affected from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning on roads adjoining major ponds.It advised commuters to avoid the roads near the sites allocated for Chhath Puja celebration to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The advisory also demarcated ponds that were expected to see heavy footfall of devotees during the festival.Keeping in view the huge gatherings expected at the ponds, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made, the police said. Appropriate diversions would be made based on requirement, they added.

“There will be no restrictions for going to railway stations and ISBT. However, people should leave in advance to accommodate possible delay in routes. People are requested to avail public transport like metro to help decongestion of roads,” the advisory read.

