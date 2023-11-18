Several west UP districts also affected by 'severe' air quality, says Delhi environment minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that apart from Delhi, Haryana has recorded ‘severe’ air quality in 12 districts and 14 locations in Rajasthan. There are several districts in western Uttar Pradesh where there is a similar situation.

The Delhi government has formed a special team to ensure strict implementation of GRAP regulations. “The problem can’t be resolved if only Delhi becomes active. I think it is time for the Centre to intervene. I also request the Union environment minister to conduct a meeting with environment ministers of these states,” he said.

The minister reviewed the implementation of air pollution control measures at the Sarai Kale Interstate Bus Terminal and found buses from other states flouting the ban imposed on BS IV diesel vehicles under the Centre’s Graded Response Action Plan.

In view of this, the transport department officers have been directed to conduct a special campaign against illegal parking around bus depots across Delhi and take necessary action against those buses that are not following the rules. A checking campaign is being conducted by the transport department at all entry points from November 1.

“We have found that private buses from other states have been violating the ban and have directed the transport department to run a special drive to check the entry of such vehicles into Delhi,” he said.

Rai shared, “Due to low wind speed for the last few days, the pollution level in Delhi has remained in the very poor category. We directed all the concerned officers after a review meeting to get into the field to ensure strict compliance with GRAP-4 rules.”

