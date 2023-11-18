Vigilance dept asks cops to book ex-DANICS officer over fake news

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vigilance department of the Delhi government has written to Station House Officer of IP Estate police station to register a case against former DANICS officer AV Premnath under appropriate penal provisions for allegedly lodging fake and fabricated complaints knowing that they are false and also abetting preparation and uploading of fake videos on social media platforms.

“He made reckless allegations without any documentary proof and evidence and also aided and abetted with other delinquent persons in preparing fake news and uploading the same in YouTube channels and giving this false and fabricated news to various news publishers with an intention to harm the undersigned and other officers knowing very well that they are false and he has no documentary proof to make such allegations of alleged scam that he claimed in his complaint dated 27.09.2023 and other forums,” Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar wrote in his complaint.

The complaint further alleged that Premnath also tweeted from his handle and made irresponsible allegations of a Rs 2500 crore scam besides other allegations against the Chief Secretary.The Ministry of Home Affairs compulsorily retired Premnath on October 9 this year.

According to the police complaint, documents revealed that when Almora civil judge Abhishek Kumar Shrivastava issued non-bailable warrants in January, 2021 against his wife Asha in the matter concerning an FIR in 2011 in case of cheating, forgery, using forged documents, etc., he allegedly created a fake email id in the name of one of his subordinates and sent complaints to the Uttarakhand High Court against the judge, and got him suspended in February, 2021.

Subsequently, when the matter was enquired into, it was found that such fake emails were issued from the computer of Premnath in Delhi and a FIR was registered against him by the Vigilance Establishment of Uttarakhand. Rajasekhar in his complaint stated that Premnath had filed several complaint against him without providing any documentary evidence.

“Such allegations are not new but simply copied from the false allegations made by one Kishore Prasad who was terminated from NDMC in a matter of illegalities in the Hotel Le Meridien case. An appeal was filed against Prasad’s dismissal before the then Lieutenant Governor (L-G), which was dismissed by the L-G. Subsequently, Prasad filed a case in the Central Administrative Tribunal, which is sub-judice,” stated the complaint.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The vigilance department of the Delhi government has written to Station House Officer of IP Estate police station to register a case against former DANICS officer AV Premnath under appropriate penal provisions for allegedly lodging fake and fabricated complaints knowing that they are false and also abetting preparation and uploading of fake videos on social media platforms. “He made reckless allegations without any documentary proof and evidence and also aided and abetted with other delinquent persons in preparing fake news and uploading the same in YouTube channels and giving this false and fabricated news to various news publishers with an intention to harm the undersigned and other officers knowing very well that they are false and he has no documentary proof to make such allegations of alleged scam that he claimed in his complaint dated 27.09.2023 and other forums,” Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar wrote in his complaint. The complaint further alleged that Premnath also tweeted from his handle and made irresponsible allegations of a Rs 2500 crore scam besides other allegations against the Chief Secretary.The Ministry of Home Affairs compulsorily retired Premnath on October 9 this year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the police complaint, documents revealed that when Almora civil judge Abhishek Kumar Shrivastava issued non-bailable warrants in January, 2021 against his wife Asha in the matter concerning an FIR in 2011 in case of cheating, forgery, using forged documents, etc., he allegedly created a fake email id in the name of one of his subordinates and sent complaints to the Uttarakhand High Court against the judge, and got him suspended in February, 2021. Subsequently, when the matter was enquired into, it was found that such fake emails were issued from the computer of Premnath in Delhi and a FIR was registered against him by the Vigilance Establishment of Uttarakhand. Rajasekhar in his complaint stated that Premnath had filed several complaint against him without providing any documentary evidence. “Such allegations are not new but simply copied from the false allegations made by one Kishore Prasad who was terminated from NDMC in a matter of illegalities in the Hotel Le Meridien case. An appeal was filed against Prasad’s dismissal before the then Lieutenant Governor (L-G), which was dismissed by the L-G. Subsequently, Prasad filed a case in the Central Administrative Tribunal, which is sub-judice,” stated the complaint. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp