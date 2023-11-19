Home Cities Delhi

Curbs eased as Delhi air quality improves

Commercial four-wheelers can enter city, ban on construction lifted

Published: 19th November 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A thick layer of smog in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As air quality in the national capital improved overnight due to an increase in the wind speed and a change in the wind direction, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the city.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, improved from 405 on Friday to 319 on Saturday. These measures constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of the Centre’s air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the AQI surpasses the 450-mark in the city.

CAQM has asked Delhi- NCR to revoke all emergency measures, which allow only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services. All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services were also banned in the capital under Stage IV of GRAP.

The air quality forecasts by the IMD do not indicate any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the coming days, CAQM said. An official at the IMD said an improvement in the wind speed from November 21 might further reduce air pollution.

